Long rap sheet for suspect in Scott Co. deputy’s killing

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A man accused of shooting and killing a Kentucky sheriff’s deputy has an extensive criminal history dating back nearly three decades.

45-year-old Steven Sheangshang has been in trouble with the law nearly every year of his adult life.

His long criminal history starts with an arrest in Clermont County, Ohio in 1996.

He was convicted of a felony by age 20 for aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

In Clermont County alone, jail officials say Sheangshang spent time in that jail in 1996-98, 2000-4, and 2009-10.

He’s also done stints in prison.

He was booked at Lebanon Correctional Institution in Ohio in 2010 for charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, burglary and theft, charges racked up in three different counties: Claremont, Hamilton and Brown.

Sheangshang has been convicted of firing a weapon at police before.

He was sentenced to jail time in 2010 after court documents say he ran from police in Cincinnati and fired three to four shots at the arresting officer from a pellet pistol.

Hamilton County Court records say he ran into a wooded area and attempted to hide the gun by burying it in a shallow creek bed.

He was sentenced to 180 days in jail for aggravated menacing and served that while doing time for other crimes in the area.

In 2016, Sheangshang was sentenced in Harrison County, Kentucky for stealing a trailer and receiving a stolen ATV and trailer.

But the newest charges on his rap sheet are the most serious he’s ever faced including the murder of a police officer.

Scott County deputy Caleb Conley, who Sheangshang allegedly shot during a traffic stop.

Police in the area had already been looking for him before the shooting.

A Bluegrass Crime Stopper’s flyer dated Thursday, May 18 named him Wanted Person of the Week.

