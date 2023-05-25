Man accused of killing Scott Co. deputy in court for clarification on warrant out of Ohio

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man accused of killing a Scott County deputy was due in Fayette County court again Thursday for clarification on a warrant out of another state.

Steven Sheangshang, who did not actually appear in person nor via Zoom because he “was under the weather,” has a warrant for his arrest out of Ohio. The court did not clarify what that warrant was for.

His public defender waved extradition for Sheangshang.

Sheangshang’s next court appearance in Fayette County for charges of assault, robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of burglary is scheduled for June 2.

An extradition review for that warrant out of Ohio was also scheduled for Nov. 14.

A court date for his charges in Scott County, including murder of a police officer, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, burglary, theft of an automobile, wanton endangerment and fleeing/evading police has not yet been scheduled.

