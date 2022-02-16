Scott County Public Schools will no longer require masks beginning Feb. 28

Masks for students, faculty and staff will be optional except on school buses

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Beginning Monday, February 28, 2022, masks will be optional for students, faculty and staff in the Scott County Public School system, according to the school district.

Masks will still be required on school buses due to the federal mandate.

The district says the board of education, superintendent and district leaders have continually monitored local data to maintain in-person instruction, mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and make the best decisions possible for students and staff, adding the mask optional decision is no different.

The district says it had ongoing discussions with local public health officials to ensure the best timing for this transition. Local COVID-19 numbers are steadily declining in the county and in the school system and are expected to continue that trend, according to the school district.

The district says it could implement a mask mandate again in the future if necessary.