University of Kentucky goes mask-optional

The change took effect Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky is now mask-optional on campus. The change does not apply to UK HealthCare facilities.

The previous school policy required masks in classrooms, private offices where more than one person was gathered, and in research labs.

The school says more than 90-percent of the university community is vaccinated against COVID-19.

The university does strongly encourage members of its community who want to wear a mask as an added layer of protection to continue to do so. The school also pointing out it will respect those who choose not to wear a mask.