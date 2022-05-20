Fayette, Woodford counties back in the ‘yellow’ on latest COVID-19 map

McCracken County is the only county in the 'red' as the number of counties in the 'yellow' more than doubled from a week ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The coronavirus is spreading again in Kentucky and the latest COVID-19 Community Level map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reflects that as of May 20, 2022.

Last week there weren’t any counties in the ‘red’ and twelve in the ‘yellow.’

This week, McCracken County is in the ‘red,’ and the number of counties in the ‘yellow’ more than doubled to 32, which includes Fayette and Woodford counties, according to the CDC data. There is also a cluster of ‘yellow’ counties in far western Kentucky.

As recently as April 25, all 120 counties in the state were in the ‘green’ category.

The levels are based on new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, as well as hospital capacity.

For people living in ‘red’ counties, the CDC recommends staying up to date with vaccinations. Wear well-fitting masks in all indoor public settings, including K-12 schools. Stay home when sick. Follow isolation and quarantine guidance, including getting tested if exposed or if you’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Limit indoor in-person gatherings and reduce the size of gatherings. Encourage physical distancing. Consider avoiding non-essential indoor public activities. Talk to your healthcare provider about preventative treatments.

The CDC recommends for people in ‘yellow’ or medium counties to stay up to date with vaccinations. Consider universal mask use in indoor congregate settings. Targeted mask use in schools and other indoor settings following exposures. Stay home when sick. Follow isolation and quarantine guidance, including getting tested if exposed or have COVID-19 symptoms. People who are at high-risk should talk to their healthcare provider about preventative treatments, if needed.

For people living in ‘green’ counties, the CDC recommends staying up to date on vaccinations. Wearing a mask should be based on individual preference, informed by individual risk. Consider targeted mask use in schools and other indoor settings following exposures. Stay home when sick. Follow isolation and quarantine guidance, including getting tested if exposed to COVID-19 or have any symptoms. Talk to your healthcare provider about preventative treatments, if needed.

To view the latest map from the CDC and get up-to-date COVID-19 information for Kentucky, CLICK HERE.