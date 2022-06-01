Lexington updates COVID-19 numbers

The health department reports a total of 624 deaths since the pandemic hit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 390 new COVID-19 cases on June 1, 2022.

The health department says the average number of new daily cases over a seven-day period is 117.

Since the pandemic hit Lexington, the city has recorded 98,101 coronavirus cases and 624 deaths, according to the health department.

