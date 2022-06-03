Number of Kentucky counties in the ‘red’ on the COVID-19 map grows

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of Kentucky counties in the ‘red’ on the latest COVID-19 Community Level map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has gone up from a week ago, according to data released Friday, June 3, 2022.

Last week there were four counties in the ‘red,’ this week there are seven, according to the CDC data. A majority of the ‘red’ counties are clustered in northeastern Kentucky.

Fayette, Clark and Woodford counties are in the ‘yellow’ category.

As recently as April 25, all 120 counties in the state were in the ‘green’ category.

The levels are based on new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, as well as hospital capacity.

For people living in ‘red’ counties, the CDC recommends staying up to date with vaccinations. Wear well-fitting masks in all indoor public settings, including K-12 schools. Stay home when sick. Follow isolation and quarantine guidance, including getting tested if exposed or if you’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Limit indoor in-person gatherings and reduce the size of gatherings. Encourage physical distancing. Consider avoiding non-essential indoor public activities. Talk to your healthcare provider about preventative treatments.

The CDC recommends for people in ‘yellow’ or medium counties to stay up to date with vaccinations. Consider universal mask use in indoor congregate settings. Targeted mask use in schools and other indoor settings following exposures. Stay home when sick. Follow isolation and quarantine guidance, including getting tested if exposed or have COVID-19 symptoms. People who are at high-risk should talk to their healthcare provider about preventative treatments, if needed.

For people living in ‘green’ counties, the CDC recommends staying up to date on vaccinations. Wearing a mask should be based on individual preference, informed by individual risk. Consider targeted mask use in schools and other indoor settings following exposures. Stay home when sick. Follow isolation and quarantine guidance, including getting tested if exposed to COVID-19 or have any symptoms. Talk to your healthcare provider about preventative treatments, if needed.

To view the latest map in detail and get up-to-date COVID-19 information for Kentucky, CLICK HERE.