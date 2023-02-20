Rain showers on the way ahead of near record warmth

After a fantastic Sunday across the bluegrass, rain showers are in the forecast for your Monday. Most of the rain will be confined to areas south and east of I-64. Temperatures will start the week mild in the mid-to-upper 50s, but soar into the 70s later in the week. This week will not be a washout but there will be shower chances both Monday and Wednesday. Back to reality on Friday as temperatures will return to near average briefly.

Afternoon highs on Monday will climb into the mid-50s and rain showers will be moving through southeast Kentucky. Showers exit eastward overnight giving way to partly cloudy skies with temps in the mid-40s. Drier conditions return for Tuesday and so will afternoon sunshine. Tuesday’s also Dillon Gaudet’s “Go Day” thanks to dry conditions and mild temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s.

A warm front lifts through the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We will see some rain showers, possibly heavy at times overnight Tuesday. Showers will exit northward on Wednesday giving way to near record warm temperatures. Afternoon highs on Wednesday will reach the low-to-mid 70s. Those temperatures will climb even further on Thursday, surging into the upper 70s for some. A cold front pushes through Thursday night and will drop our temperatures back to the 40s to close out the week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the mid-50s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain exits south and east. Lows in the mid-40s.

TUESDAY: Skies clear, remaining mild. Highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.