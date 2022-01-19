Rain For Now, Snow Ahead Tonight

The rain is pretty steady. We change over to snow probably 7-8 pm-ish and it moves south. Frankfort-Lexington 7 Pm-ish. Richmond-London 8-10 and works its way further south. Depending on the front passage (time), Lexington could see 1-2″ of snow. Closer to 3″ for Richmond-London. South of London, perhaps an inch. We follow it up with cold conditions into next week.

Tonight: Rain changing over to snow. A west wind shifts to northwest behind the system.

Temperatures will drop rapidly to around 18 by sunrise.

Thursday: Cold behind the wet system and under sunny skies, a high of 28

Friday: Mostly sunny and 26

Saturday: Mostly sunny and a high of 31.

Sunday: Partly sunny and a high of 32.

Monday: Partly cloudy and a high of 34.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. A high of 34.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and a high near 26.