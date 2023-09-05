It was a toasty Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky as folks headed back to work and school after the long Labor Day weekend. With high pressure off to our southeast and a return flow from the south pushing moisture back into the region, afternoon highs surged back into the upper 80s and low 90s, helping to fuel a few scattered showers mainly across the western part of the viewing area. The day started quite nice with a beautiful sunrise along with some pretty pink and orange colors in the sky thanks to some higher clouds.

With a cold front approaching from the west, we’ll see our best chance for organized rain and storms in quite awhile on Wednesday. Much of the data is showing a couple of rounds of showers and storms…one through tomorrow afternoon and another ahead of the front as it moves through Kentucky into the early hours of Thursday. Even with the activity around, afternoon highs should surge into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Luckily we’ll see a nice drop in the humidity levels along with some milder air heading toward the end of the week.

One thing to keep in mind in the Friday through Sunday time-frame is the potential we could see some lingering cloudiness in the wake of the departing system, which is pretty typical as we transition into the cool season. Much of the data is indicating at least partly cloudy skies (if not mostly cloudy) each day but the good news is that temperatures will be pleasant no matter what as afternoon highs stay into the upper 70s through the period. This should make for a much more comfortable afternoon out at Kroger Field Saturday as Kentucky hosts Eastern Kentucky at 3 pm. A bit of scattered cloud cover would go a long way toward making for a pleasant late afternoon of Football. Stay tuned!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and warm. Lows in the upper-60s to around 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy and warm with a few storms. Highs in the upper-80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: More rain and storms. Lows in the mid to upper-60s.