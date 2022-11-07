We enjoyed a nice start to the week across Central and Eastern Kentucky as a weak frontal boundary dropped through the commonwealth. Areas down south and east spiked all the way into the mid to upper 70s for highs Monday with low 70s in the Bluegrass. Skies should be mainly clear into the early hours of Tuesday, so there is a chance to catch the FULL “Blood Moon” Lunar Eclipse. You might have to get up a tad early to catch it, but the times are listed in the graphic below. It’s called a “Blood Moon” because of the red to orange color of the moon during the eclipse.

Of course Tuesday is Election Day and the weather can’t be used as an excuse not to get out and vote! Sure it will be on the cooler side compared to Monday but with high pressure building into the region, expect lots of sunshine and tranquil conditions. A breezy east wind will add a cooling effect to the air so afternoon highs should reach the low to mid-60s, which is still a few degrees above average for this time of the year.

The mid-week look great as the area of high pressure drifts eastward and allow more of a return flow to bring milder air into the region. Highs should reach the low and mid-70s with more sunshine. “Nicole” is a tropical system expect to impact the east coast of Florida mid-week and some of the moisture may stream northward into Eastern Kentucky to end the week providing a few showers.

A cold front plowing from in from the west will make sore some BIG changes with temperatures just in time for the upcoming weekend. Expect the coldest air of the season in many locations with highs only in the mid-40s Saturday and breezy conditions. Keep that in mind if you are headed to Kroger Field for Kentucky and Vandy Saturday and it will be chilly to say the least. Our coldest day should be Sunday when highs will struggle to make it out of the 30s! Depending on the upper level flow, any moisture off of the Great Lakes could produce some clouds and flurries, other wise it will be mainly sunny and cold. Early morning lows will dip well into the 20s for a couple of mornings.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and chilly. Lows in the low 40s.

ELECTION DAY: Mostly sunny and breezy! Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly sunny and quiet. Lows in the low 40s.