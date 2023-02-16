It turned out to be a very wet Thursday across Central and Eastern Kentucky as widespread moderate to heavy rain produced totals in the 2″ to 4″ range in many locations. As a result, we saw many locations dealing with high water issues with a number of closed roadways due to flooding. The severe storm threat was confined to our Southern Kentucky counties with a few severe thunderstorm warnings due to the damaging wind potential.

We are in for a quick reality check on Friday as February-like conditions and temperatures return to the Ohio Valley. As the cold front pulls off to the northeast, much colder air will settle in with readings down around freezing and slightly below that at daybreak Friday. Tack on a gusty northwest wind at 10 to 15 miles per hour and our “feel like” temperatures will be down into the upper teens and low 20s heading out the door. There should be enough moisture coming off the Great Lakes to produce a few snow showers or flurries Friday so it will definitely feel like winter again.

The start to President’s Day weekend will feature high pressure sliding through the region so after a cold start Saturday morning, our temperatures will be on the rise. Expect some sunshine and afternoon highs recovering into the upper 40s to kick off the weekend. As the high slides by to our east we’ll see more of a southerly wind by Sunday so afternoon highs should jump back into the mid-50s even with some scattered clouds around thanks to an upper level system passing through as we remain dry. Our shower chances slow ramp up into next week as our temperatures continue to rise.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain ends and turning colder. Lows in the low 30s.

FRIDAY: Breezy and cold, a few flurries. Highs in the mid-30s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing out, a cold night. Lows in the low-20s.