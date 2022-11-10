We’ve seen an amazing stretch of unseasonably warm weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky lately but some major changes on in our pattern is expected in the coming days. Highs were in the low 70s Thursday and while it felt good, the very dry conditions continued to contribute to the on-going forest fire situation across parts of Eastern and Southeastern Kentucky. The good news is that LOTS of tropical moisture from the remnants of Nicole down south will stream northward and interact with a cold front approaching from the west. This will be an ideal scenario for a good soaking rain with widespread 1″-2″ totals expected so keep the rain gear handy on Veterans Day.

Once the front pushes trough, temperatures will take a big dive and tumbles into the 30s as a winter-like pattern settles into the eastern part of the country. The biggest change in the forecast for this weekend is a secondary wave of energy that should bring some additional moisture into the region to begin the weekend. With the chilly air in place, that could mean a few snowflakes mixed in with the rain showers so Saturday may be a bit of a shock to the system for many folks. Saturday will be a raw day with highs struggling to get out of the 30s and with a brisk northwest wind, it will feel cooler than that. Dress accordingly if you are headed to Kroger Field for Kentucky and Vandy for the high Noon kickoff.

Sunday and Monday look dry and chilly, even with a a good bit of sunshine expected. Highs will stay well below average with temperatures topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s but at least it is looking dry for a few days even though you’ll need the heavier coats and more of a winter wardrobe.

The active and colder weather pattern will continue into the next week with additional waves of energy swinging through from the southwest. With the timing of these systems and the cold air in place, a few additional snow showers will be possible next Tuesday and again next Thursday. Obviously with ground temperatures so warm, an “wintry” impact will be very little other than maybe a light coating on some of the grassy areas if any snow showers fall during during the early hours of the day. The bottom line is get ready for some cold weather to settle in for awhile.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies, rain arrives. Lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Breezy with rain, heavy at times. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds, breezy and colder. Lows in the mid-30s.