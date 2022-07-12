With a cold front moving through the commonwealth on Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms develop mainly south and east of Lexington providing some additional much needed rain to parts of the area. Some of the storms produced gusty winds, heavy downpours and lots of lightning. As the front continues southward into early Wednesday, all the activity should move out of the state with much better weather on the way for the rest of the week.

High pressure will build into the Great Lakes providing dry and pleasant weather, especially for the middle part of July. With a good bit of sunshine around, afternoon highs will be nice into the mid-80s, plus humidity levels will back off a bit heading into the late week.

The nice stretch of weather will hang around to close out the week as temperatures begin to warm up a touch. Keep in mind our average highs for this time of the year are in the upper 80s, so we’ll be right around that on Friday with humidity levels still manageable.

Late this weekend and into early next week the moisture will return to the region. Another cold front will drop into the Ohio Valley, bringing a return of much needed rain and thunderstorms to close out the weekend and to kick off next week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing out, pleasant temps. Lows in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, nice for July. Highs in the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the mid-60s.