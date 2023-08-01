Mother Nature provided an amazing start to the month of August on Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with lots of sunshine and comfortable conditions. With high pressure camped out over the Ohio Valley, a nice northeast to east wind kept pumping in drier air keeping humidity levels super low for this time of the year. With afternoon highs reaching the low and mid-80s it was nearly ideal to be outdoors on Tuesday.

We should squeeze in one more nice day across the area Wednesday as high pressure slowly drifts to the east. With more in the way of sunshine and a light southeast breeze, temperatures should climb a few degrees into the mid to upper 80s but humidity levels should stay manageable so we are still looking good! The smoke/haze from the Eastern Canada wildfires still may impact parts of the area into Wednesday but the data is shifting much of the concentrated smoke particles off to the northeast of Kentucky so the impact should be minimal.

Our weather pattern will shift back to muggy and more active, especially on Thursday as a few waves of energy slide north of a frontal boundary sitting off to our southwest. There is the possibility of some heavier rain, especially for parts of Southern and Western Kentucky but any shift in the potential path of the activity could increase the flooding concerns.

A secondary front will slide in from the north late on Friday which should give us another brief break from the humidity but also dry things out for Saturday and most of Sunday. Temperatures will still be rather warm to hot with afternoon highs into the upper 80s and possibly touching the 90 degree mark. If you have outdoor plans for the weekend, the forecast looks more encouraging, although a few isolated to scattered storms will be possible on Sunday.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper-80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase, late showers. Lows in the mid-60s.