With the dry ground and a northeast wind pushing drier air into the region, our humidity levels stayed low so it wasn’t oppressive to close out the week across Central and Eastern Kentucky but it was HOT! Plenty of sunshine helped spike afternoon highs into the low 90s in many locations but as long as you found some shade, it was definitely bearable to be out and about!

Unfortunately the “muggies” will be returning for the weekend as more humid air filters back into the region. At the same time, a weak wave of energy will slide through the region so a few isolated storms could pop during the heating of the afternoon. This will have a big influence on afternoon highs potentially as the clouds and rain may hold temperatures in check where we see storms.

The elevated humidity will remain through Sunday as moisture pools ahead of an approaching cold front. This will provide us with our best chance of “widespread” rain and storms that we’ve seen in several days. The best chances look to be Sunday evening and overnight. Once the front clears, cooler and drier air will arrive into early next week with pleasant highs in the low and mid-80s along with comfortable humidity levels.

Of course we can use any bit of rain that we can get in the ground as parts of Southern and Eastern Kentucky are in a low-end drought status right now so beyond this Sunday, it appears that the overall dry June pattern will stick around as we close out the month!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Lows in the mid-60s.

SATURDAY: Hot and humid with isolated storms. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Fair skies and muggy. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.