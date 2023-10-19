Much needed showers hang around to close out the week

It was a breezy and mild Thursday across Central and Eastern Kentucky as a frontal boundary dropped into the Ohio Valley. A few showers ramped up during the afternoon hours for areas west of Lexington and this will be a prelude of things to come as we close out the week on Friday. Winds were gusty out of the southwest helping to push mild and moist air into the region so despite a good bit of cloud cover, afternoon highs managed to surge toward the 70 degree mark. We had some awesome sunrise shots as well as the fall colors really popping!

Even though the frontal system will be pushing eastward on Friday, some upper level energy and moisture will linger behind the front keep the rain chances in place. It will be another breezy day with temperatures a bit cooler into the low 60s for afternoon highs. We could have some decent rainfall totals across the area which is great news given the on-going drought situation across the commonwealth. While it won’t be a drought buster, it will be good to get some moisture in the ground. The latest Drought Monitor updated today slightly expands the Moderate Drought status to the south with Eastern Kentucky is getting increasingly dry.

Heading into the weekend, a secondary wave of energy will slide by to our north so most locations will be dry. The biggest impact on our weather will be the wind as gusts could be well over 30 miles per hour at times to go along with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The wind should push afternoon highs into the upper 60s before another shot of cooler air arrives behind the departing wave on Sunday. Expect highs to be about 10 degrees cooler to end the weekend with highs in the upper 50s.

Another extended stretch of dry weather looks to be on tap next week. We could see some patchy frost Monday morning with lows in the mid to upper 30s as high pressure settles into the Great Lakes. After a cool start to the week on Monday with highs in the low 60s, the aforementioned high will slide to the east allowing a south wind and much warmer temperatures to return. Expect highs to surge into the mid-70s by the middle part of next week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Breezy with scattered rain, some thunder. Lows in the low to mid-50s.

FRIDAY: Breezy with more showers. Highs in the low-60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers ending, cooler late. Lows in the mid-40s.