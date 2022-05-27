With an upper low spinning over the Ohio Valley on Friday, most folks had to dodge a few spotty showers from time to time. Given the set-up, many locations went from sunshine over to brief heavy rain as pockets of showers rotated around the low to our north.

As this system pulls east of the area into Saturday, conditions should improve with drier weather expected through the holiday weekend. Folks in Eastern Kentucky could see a few lingering clouds for the first half of Saturday before everyone gets back in the sunshine as highs reach the mid-70s, which is quite pleasant for the end of May.

High pressure builds in from the west in full force on Sunday, and with the jet stream retreating well to our north, the door will be wide open for some warm to hot air to build into the eastern part of the country. Temperatures will jump from the mid-70s Saturday all the way into the upper 80s on Memorial Day so it should be perfect for those visiting the area lakes across the region and for the opening of swimming pools for the summer.

The big bubble of heat will stick around as we close out May and head into June next Tuesday and Wednesday as afternoon highs flirt with the 90 degrees mark. Another frontal system will eventually drop in late next week so expect a return of a few showers and storms and slightly cool air. In the meantime, have a safe holiday weekend, and don’t forget to hydrate and use the sunscreen as things heat up by the holiday!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers end, then scattered clouds. Lows in the mid-50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and nice. Lows in the upper 50s.