Monticello officer seriously injured in motorcycle crash discharged from hospital

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Monticello police officer injured in a motorcycle crash and hospitalized over a month ago is heading home.

Officer Jeramy Thompson was discharged from the Wayne County Hospital on Tuesday.

“He still has a long road ahead but please know that your prayers 🙏 and support over the past five weeks have been felt, they have worked and are still needed!” the police department wrote on Facebook.

According to the London Police Department, a 70-year-old woman driving a Nissan turned into the path of Thompson, who was driving a motorcycle, on Thursday, April 13.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hal Rogers Parkway and Ky. 30.

The impact threw Thompson off the motorcycle. He was flown to UK with serious injuries.

The woman was taken to a hospital in London.

At the end of April, Thompson was moved from UK Medical Center to the Wayne County Hospital.

A GoFundMe was created for Thompson’s medical expenses.

