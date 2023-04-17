Monticello police officer undergoing surgery after serious motorcycle crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Monticello police officer who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash last Thursday is undergoing another “major” surgery on Monday.

Officer Jeramy Thompson was injured when an SUV driven by a 70-year-old woman allegedly pulled into the path of his motorcycle after he left training in London.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hal Rogers Parkway and Ky. 30.

The impact threw Thompson off the motorcycle. He was flown to UK with serious injuries.

“…We ask for your continued prayers and positive thoughts for him! His wife Rhonda and his MPD family would appreciate your prayers as well,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

