GoFundMe created for Monticello officer critically hurt in motorcycle crash

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) — A GoFundMe is raising money for a Monticello police officer recovering after being critically injured in a motorcycle crash last week.

Chief of Police Joey Hoover created the fundraiser for Officer Jeramy Thompson. The goal is to raise $10,000 for his medical expenses.

Thompson was injured when an SUV driven by a 70-year-old woman allegedly pulled into the path of his motorcycle after he left training in London.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hal Rogers Parkway and Ky. 30.

The impact threw Thompson off the motorcycle. He was flown to UK with serious injuries.

Thompson has underwent several surgeries and other medical treatments, according to Hoover, who added his medical care and rehabilitation will be extensive and lengthy.

“…We ask for your continued prayers and positive thoughts for him! His wife Rhonda and his MPD family would appreciate your prayers as well,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

As of 9:30 a.m. on April 20, nearly $1,000 has been raised.

To donate, head here: https://bit.ly/40nVOwb

