Monticello police officer seriously injured in motorcycle crash

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Monticello police officer was seriously injured when a car allegedly crashed into his motorcycle Thursday afternoon.

According to the London Police Department, a 70-year-old woman driving a Nissan turned into the path of Officer Jeramy Thompson, who was driving a motorcycle.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hal Rogers Parkway and Ky. 30.

The impact threw Thompson off the motorcycle. He was flown to UK with serious injuries.

The woman was taken to a hospital in London.

The Monticello Police Department is asking for prayers for Jeramy, his wife and his family.