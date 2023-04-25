Monticello officer injured in motorcycle crash continues recovery at Wayne Co. Hospital





MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Monticello police officer who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash nearly two weeks ago has been released from UK Medical Center and transferred to the Wayne County Hospital to continue his recovery.

Jeramy Thompson will undergo extensive rehabilitation while there as well, according to Monticello police.

He was injured on April 13 when an SUV driven by a 70-year-old woman allegedly pulled into the path of his motorcycle after he left training in London.

The impact threw Thompson off the motorcycle. He was flown to UK with serious injuries. Thompson underwent several surgeries and other medical treatments while there, according to Chief of Police Joey Hoover.

“We ask for your continued prayers for Officer Thompson, his wife Rhonda and everyone at MPD!” the police department wrote on Facebook.

A GoFundMe created for Thompson has raised over $2,300 as of April 25.

