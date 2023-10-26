We’ve had an incredible week of weather so far across Central and Eastern Kentucky, especially by late October standards with unseasonably mild temperatures each day. Thursday was no exception as afternoon highs climbed into the mid and upper 70s yet again despite the return of some high level cloudiness. A nice southwest breeze helped counteract the increase in cloud cover and made for another splendid day all across the area.

Some changes will begin to kick in on Friday as some moisture ahead of a weakening frontal system drifts into the area. While it shouldn’t be a washout by any means, just keep the rain gear handy as a few passing showers will be possible. With a breezy southwest wind in place, afternoon highs should still make a run into the mid-70s despite the clouds and showers around.

Expect more of the same heading into the weekend as what is left of the boundary slides in from the northwest. A few waves of showers will be possible through the day so once again it won’t be an all day rain. Of course the weather is a big concern for Kentucky and Tennessee at Kroger Field Saturday at 7:00 pm. Right now I’d take the rain gear along just to be on the safe side, but I think there will be more dry times than not. The good news is that temperatures should be unseasonably mild with readings in the mid to upper 60s during the game to go along with breezy conditions.

The second half of the weekend is when we will see the big transition from mild conditions to some pretty chilly air. As the main front drops through the region on Sunday expect more widespread showers across the commonwealth. Temperatures will drop back into the mid-60s before really taking a tumble into early next week. The good news is that we may see some decent rainfall totals out of the weekend system, which is great news considering the on-going drought. The updated Drought Monitor out Thursday shows no major changes but still has much of the region in a Moderate Drought. We could see a 1″ to 2″ rainfall out of the weekend system and that would definitely help matters!

Plan on dressing the kiddos warmly for Halloween night as highs will struggle into the mid to upper 40s on Halloween! We could see the growing season end next week with a hard freeze possible into Wednesday and Thursday mornings with readings in the 20s!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: More clouds and breezy, a late shower. Lows in the low to mid-60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the mid-70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with spotty showers. Lows in the mid-60s.