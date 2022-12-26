Meteorologist Jordan Smith has a look ahead

Meteorologist Jordan Smith, Lexington, Kentucky: Today has been another cold day across the Commonwealth of Kentucky with highs in the low to mid 20s, wind chill values into the upper teens, and scattered snow showers and flurries. Take it slow and allow extra travel time to get to and from your destination as snow showers continue into Tuesday morning. If you get caught under a heavier snow shower, it may reduce visibility briefly and coat the road before moving on out.

Temperatures to start our Tuesday will be in the low 20s across central and eastern Kentucky with wind chills that may dip into the upper teens. Highs on Tuesday start to climb with mid 30s across the area. That’ll be the first time we go above freezing since Thursday. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds.

The warming trend continues 0n Wednesday as temperatures hit the mid to upper 40s across central and eastern Kentucky. Skies will be mostly clear. Thursday we do even better with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Talk about a difference from this past weekend where we seen wind chills as low as -30 below zero.

The mild up will continue through the New Years weekend but will come with a price as rain overspreads the area. It won’t be a washout of a weekend, but you’ll want to keep the rain gear heavy as you head to any New Years plans.

MONDAY NIGHT: Snow showers and flurries continuing. Temperatures into the low 20s.

TUESDAY: Cold and drying out with high temperatures in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.