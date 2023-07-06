Man who allegedly killed Deputy Caleb Conley indicted by Scott Co. grand jury

Hannah Woosley-Collins,

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man accused of killing Scott County deputy Caleb Conley was indicted by a grand jury in Scott County Thursday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said.

Steven Sheangshang was indicted on murder of a police officer, being a convicted felon in possession of a gun, robbery, two counts of wanton endangerment and being a persistent felony offender.

The case was investigated by Kentucky State Police, the Office of Special Prosecutions and the assistant attorney general on behalf of the Commonwealth.

On Monday, May 22, Sheangshang allegedly shot and killed Conley during a routine traffic stop in Scott County.

Sheangshang then fled to a home in a nearby neighborhood and allegedly forced his way inside, pointed a handgun at the homeowners and took the keys to their vehicle, according to the arrest citation. The 45-year-old then drove that vehicle to Lexington and stopped at Rose & Jims Bar and Grill.

Sheangshang left the first vehicle he stole there, shot a man in the stomach and then stole his vehicle, according to the citation.

He was later arrested in a home in the 800 block of Charles Avenue in Lexington around 6:40 p.m.

 

See More

Fundraisers created for man shot at Rose & Jims during carjacking

Fundraisers created for Scott Co. deputy killed in line of duty

Timeline of shootings beginning on I-75 that led to deputy’s death, another injured

‘He loved his job’: Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office remembers deputy killed in line of duty

Jail releases name of man accused of killing Scott Co. deputy

Categories: Featured, Local News, News

Related

Recipe Concepts