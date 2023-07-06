Man who allegedly killed Deputy Caleb Conley indicted by Scott Co. grand jury

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man accused of killing Scott County deputy Caleb Conley was indicted by a grand jury in Scott County Thursday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said.

Steven Sheangshang was indicted on murder of a police officer, being a convicted felon in possession of a gun, robbery, two counts of wanton endangerment and being a persistent felony offender.

The case was investigated by Kentucky State Police, the Office of Special Prosecutions and the assistant attorney general on behalf of the Commonwealth.

On Monday, May 22, Sheangshang allegedly shot and killed Conley during a routine traffic stop in Scott County.

Sheangshang then fled to a home in a nearby neighborhood and allegedly forced his way inside, pointed a handgun at the homeowners and took the keys to their vehicle, according to the arrest citation. The 45-year-old then drove that vehicle to Lexington and stopped at Rose & Jims Bar and Grill.