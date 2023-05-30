Man accused of killing Scott Co. deputy appears in court for murder, other charges

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man accused of killing a Scott County deputy last week appeared in court Tuesday for murder and other charges.

Steven Sheangshang was arraigned for murder of a police officer, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, burglary, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police and theft by unlawful taking.

A judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. His preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, June 6 at 10:30 a.m.

He also has another court appearance today, but at 1 p.m. in Fayette County on unrelated charges.

Sheangshang’s first court appearance in Fayette County was on May 24, two days after Deputy Caleb Conley was killed. He plead not guilty to charges of assault, robbery, two counts of burglary, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and tampering with physical evidence. This case stemmed from Sheangshang’s alleged actions after Conley’s death in Scott County. He’ll be seen in court again on June 2 for these charges. There, a judge will decide if there’s enough evidence to send Sheangshang’s charges to a grand jury.

The second court appearance for Sheangshang in Fayette County was on May 25 for clarification on a warrant out of another state.

Sheangshang, who did not actually appear in person nor via Zoom because he “was under the weather,” has a warrant for his arrest out of Ohio. The court did not clarify what that warrant was for. His public defender waved extradition for Sheangshang and the judge set an extradition review for Nov. 14.

Today marks his third and fourth court appearances, both for related and unrelated charges to the murder of the Conley.

On Monday, May 22, Sheangshang allegedly shot and killed Conley during a routine traffic stop in Scott County.

Sheangshang then fled to a home in a nearby neighborhood and allegedly forced his way inside, pointed a handgun at the homeowners and took the keys to their vehicle, according to the arrest citation. The 45-year-old then drove that vehicle to Lexington and stopped at Rose & Jims Bar and Grill.

Sheangshang left the first vehicle he stole there, shot a man in the stomach and then stole his vehicle, according to the citation.

He was later arrested in a home in the 800 block of Charles Avenue around 6:40 p.m.

