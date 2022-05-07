Large Pattern Shift to Bring Summer-Like Heat this Week..

As low pressure along the Mid-Atlantic Coast gradually pulls away, high pressure over the Central US begins to invade the region bringing clearing to the area overnight and into your Sunday morning.

With the return of May sun, temps will improve quickly after a cool start, into the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees by late Sunday afternoon.

SUNDAY: Becoming sunny, turning milder. High 69°

MONDAY: Sunny and continued warmer. High 77°

TUESDAY: Sunny and warm. High 82°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and summer-like. High 83°

Looking at upper level jet stream winds, a HUGE “blocking” high pressure system emerges over the Central/Eastern US this week.

This will result in a long stretch of sunny, dry and increasingly warm conditions as temps improve into the middle 80’s by midweek.

The next chance of rain appears to be more than a week away.

Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell