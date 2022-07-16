We finished up the week in style across Central and Eastern Kentucky with plenty of sunshine, very warm temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, but LOW humidity levels. This made it bearable to be out in the direct sunshine despite typical July temperatures. Unfortunately the “comfort” factor across the area will change in the coming days as the muggy air returns.

It may end up being a “half and half” weekend across Central and Eastern Kentucky as Saturday is looking like our best day for outdoor activities. While an isolated storm or two can’t be ruled out, most locations should remain dry. This will allow afternoon highs to climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s. With the humidity on the rise again, it’s definitely going to feel like July, not only this weekend but well into next week as the muggy air sets up shop.

A slow moving cold front will move into the Ohio Valley on Sunday and Monday, and with plenty of moisture in place expect a decent chance of rain and storms across the area. With more clouds and rain around, afternoon highs will be held in check with low and mid-80s expected through Monday. Even though the drought situation has improved across Central and Eastern Kentucky, we could use some additional widespread rain and we just might get it. Many locations may see either side of an inch of rain over the next week, with much of that coming with the late weekend system. Expect typical conditions for late July next week with hot and humid air as highs stay in the low to mid-90s.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: MA few clouds and warm. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

SATURDAY: Hot and more humid, isolated storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Warm and muggy, more isolated storms. Lows in the low 70s.