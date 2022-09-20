It was a beautiful Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with full sunshine in most locations. As a result, afternoon highs surged into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, which is about 10 to 12 degrees above average for this late in September. Despite the hot temperatures it wasn’t overly oppressive as humidity levels stayed fairly low. We did have some patchy fog to start the day, which made for some pretty sunrise pictures around the region.

Wednesday makes the final FULL day of summer and Mother Nature is going to follow suit nicely as it should be our hottest day. Winds will pick up out of the southwest around 10 to 15 miles per hour and with plenty of sunshine afternoon highs should top the 90 degree mark here in the Bluegrass with upper 80s to around 90 degrees down south and in the east.

The cold front will drop through late Wednesday night and while there isn’t a ton of moisture associated with it, we can’t rule out a few scattered thunderstorms late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Clouds may linger for awhile Thursday but the big story will be cooler temperatures and lower humidity levels to wrap up the week. Friday looks ideal with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s, just perfect conditions for high school football that evening.

As mentioned in yesterday’s post, the cold front that will usher in the fall-like air will also help keep strong Hurricane Fiona away from the east coast of the U.S. which of course is great news. Some of the long term data is showing the potential of some tropical development that could slide into the Gulf of Mexico late NEXT week but obviously that’s down the road and something to keep an eye on.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and pleasant. Lows in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine, breezy and hot! Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Isolated storms, cooler late. Lows in the low-60s.