After a super oppressive Wednesday with sky high dewpoints making it very uncomfortable outdoors and fueling heavy rain and strong storms down south, we enjoyed a much better Thursday across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Even though it was another hot day with highs around 90 degrees, humidity levels dropped off significantly. The day started beautifully with a wonderful sunrise here in Lexington.

Closing out the week the heat will continue to build back into the Ohio Valley with afternoon highs reaching the low and mid-90s. The only saving grace is that humidity levels will stay manageable so we aren’t looking at a big spread between actual air temperatures and heat indices.

The worst of the heat wave will be on Saturday and Sunday when afternoon highs run into the mid-90s and we get those “feel-like” readings at or above the 100 degree mark. Of course with it being a summer weekend you’ll want to take the proper precautions and dry to avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day. Make sure and hydrate along with using plenty of sunscreen.

Some relief is in sight into next week as a frontal boundary drops in and stalls out over the area. We’ll see some beneficial rain along with a drop in afternoon highs with temperatures topping out into the upper 80s. The updated Drought Monitor is out and conditions have improved a good bit across Central and Eastern Kentucky over the last 2 weeks with just a few spots being abnormally dry.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: More sunshine, heating up. Highs in the low to mid-90s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Fair skies and warm. Lows in the low 70s.