With a frontal boundary dropping through the commonwealth early on Friday, we saw a pleasant finish to the week across Central and Eastern Kentucky. With a northwest breeze ushering in slightly “cooler” air, afternoon highs struggled to reach the 80 degree mark here in the Bluegrass with low to mid-80s down south. Of course the big story was some thicker haze and smoke that drifted into the area in the wake of the frontal boundary. This reduced visibility and lowered air quality levels a bit but we should see some improvement by the afternoon hours on Saturday. Check out the picture below from Ellen Stanley Sears…as you really have to look close to find the sunrise through the haze.

It should be a delightful start to the weekend, despite the lingering haze with more sunshine and afternoon highs climbing back into the low-80s. This will definitely be a great day to get out and enjoy any outdoor activities as humidity levels shouldn’t be overly high and air quality mainly moderate despite the pesky haze/smoke.

Father’s Day should be dry and very warm for all the Dad’s out there as we see a few scattered clouds begin to drift in but afternoon highs should climb a bit more into the upper 80s in most locations. Some moisture will begin to increase ahead of an approaching wave of low pressure so it may feel a bit muggy so make sure and hydrate properly if you are outdoors for any length of time. We are still looking at the chances of a few showers and storms on Juneteeth Monday and into Tuesday, although the caveat is the model data is trending farther south with the track of the low, which would have big implications on our forecast into next week.

Initially the forecast models had the upper low cutting off from the jet stream and spinning over our region for several days next week. It now appears the data is trending farther south with the upper low setting up shop south of Kentucky. The sensible weather impacts now mean shower and storm chances will be confined to Monday and Tuesday before we dry out and warm up beginning mid-week. This would mean a dry start to the summer season, as it officially arrives at 10:57am on Wednesday. It should feel every bit of it as highs climb back into the upper 80s late next week. Backing off the rain chances won’t help the on-going drought situation as much of the Bluegrass Region remains in the “Moderate Drought” category. Have a great weekend!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Hazy skies and pleasant. Lows in the mid to upper-50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warm, still hazy. Highs in the low-80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and quiet. Lows in the upper-50s.