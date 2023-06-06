It was definitely a hazy and “smoky” Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with the bulk of the smoke particles from the wildfires in Eastern Canada sliding southward through the eastern part of the country. Visibility was down to 5 to 6 miles at times and you could really see the haze thicken up during the afternoon highs. Despite the filtered sunshine, afternoon highs worked into the low 80s in most locations. The smoke and haze did create some beautiful sunrise and sunset pictures across the area.

Our big story for the mid-week will be a cold front dropping into the commonwealth on Wednesday. In addition to helping to scour some of the low level smoke/haze out, it will bring a chance for some very beneficial and much need rain to the area. We should see a few rounds of mainly showers with a few rumbles of thunder. While rainfall totals won’t be off the charts, we’ll take what we can get with a solid .50″-.75″ totals expected.

Once the front clears the area the late week if looking really nice across Central and Eastern Kentucky as high pressure drops into the Ohio Valley. Afternoon highs should stay pleasant into the mid-70s Thursday before surging back toward the 80 degree mark to end the week on Friday. The high should drift eastward by Saturday so that should be our warmest day over the next week and provide for a nice start to the weekend.

Heading into Sunday another frontal boundary will approach from the northwest bringing additional rain and storm chances to close out the weekend and kick off next week. The model data isn’t synced up with the timing of the front, but at this point it appears the best window will be late Sunday and into Monday as afternoon highs back down into the 70s for a few days.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase, showers return. Lows in the upper 50s and low-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. Highs in the upper-60s to low 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing out, pleasantly cool. Lows in the upper-40s to around 50 degrees.