After some very beneficial rain across the Bluegrass on Saturday, we’ve gone 2 for 2 with nice weather days to close out the weekend and kick off the new week. With high pressure in control, we saw plenty of sunshine Monday but you could definitely feel the warmer air along with some humidity sliding back in. It was definitely hot in the direct sun through the afternoon and even heading into the overnight, expect warm and muggy conditions to persist.

Heading into Tuesday, a weak cold front will drop through the Ohio Valley bringing a few scattered showers and storms to the area. The timing of the front will be critical for how much temperatures will climb for afternoon highs but we should make a run into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. While we aren’t looking at a widespread rain event, some of the data is indicating would could see a line of storms dropping through Tuesday so that would mean some additional beneficial rain for some folks.

The big story for the mid to late week will be the dry and fairly pleasant conditions by mid-July standards. With high pressure building into the Great Lakes expect a pleasant northeast wind to push drier air into the area. This will knock the muggy meter down into the comfort zone making with very nice mornings and sunny afternoons Thursday through Saturday. Enjoy that as another cold front will arrive by the end of the weekend with additional rain chances.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: Warm and muggy, mainly clear. Lows in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing out, pleasant temps. Lows in the mid-60s.