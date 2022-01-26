Fayette County has had 1,150 students test positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 18

There were 279 new staff cases during the same time period

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In the week of Jan. 18-25, 2022, a total of 1,150 students and 279 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in the Fayette County Public School system, according to the district.

The district has roughly 42,000 students and 8,000 employees.

In partnership with Wild Health, the school system continues to host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Register here for clinics to be held on:

Thursday, Jan. 27

8 a.m. to noon at Jessie Clark Middle, 3341 Clays Mill Road

8 a.m. to noon at Tates Creek Middle, 1105 Centre Parkway

1 to 5 p.m. at Morton Middle, 1225 Tates Creek Road

1 to 5 p.m. at Breckinridge Elementary, 2101 St. Mathilda Drive

Friday, Jan. 28

8 a.m. to noon at Beaumont Middle, 2080 Georgian Way

8 a.m. to noon at SCAPA at Bluegrass, 400 Lafayette Parkway

1 to 5 p.m. at Bryan Station Middle, 1865 Wickland Drive

1 to 5 p.m. at Winburn Middle, 1060 Winburn Drive

Here is a summary of items discussed during the January 25, 2022 meeting of the Fayette County Public Schools Core COVID-19 Team:

Testing at School

COVID-19 testing is available by appointment only for FCPS students and employees at every school on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The testing is free and voluntary. Students must have a consent form completed.

Schools will also be receiving roughly 4,000 rapid tests to use for students or staff who develop symptoms at school during the day.

Transportation and Food Service Staffing

The district is still looking for more bus drivers and child nutrition staff. FCPS is encouraging anyone looking for a great way to serve students to visit www.fcps.net/jobs.

Below is the weekly message sent out Tuesday from Superintendent Demetrus Liggins:

As of tomorrow, I will have served as Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent for exactly six months.

It certainly has not been the six months I envisioned when I was hired in June. Back then, case numbers were in the single digits, vaccination rates were climbing, people were traveling again, and we thought the worst of COVID-19 was behind us. I honestly expected things would be back to normal before the first day of school.

Since then, Fayette County has experienced two surges driven first by the Delta variant and then the Omicron variant. We’ve seen vaccinations opened up to more age groups, experienced break-through cases, and learned of the need for booster doses. Following the lead of state and national health experts, we’ve adopted changing guidance on everything from masking to cleaning protocols, quarantine requirements, testing, and more.

To say it’s been challenging is an understatement. But, as composer and activist Bernice Johnson Reagon once observed, “Life’s challenges are not supposed to paralyze you; they’re supposed to help you discover who you are.”

The past six months have shown me the heart and soul of Fayette County. We have a community that cares deeply about education and is willing to put in the work to ensure our students have every opportunity to succeed. We have families who are engaged and passionate and determined to partner with schools for the good of our students. We have employees who are focused on teaching and learning and firmly committed to doing whatever it takes to take care of students and one another.

You have been flexible and patient at every turn, and I am so grateful to each of you for all you have done. It is an honor to be part of this wonderful community. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms and walking alongside our schools and district to ensure that no matter how tired we are of COVID-19, we keep moving forward so our students have the educational experiences they deserve.

Please be safe and stay healthy,

DL