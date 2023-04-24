It was a frosty start to the week across Central and Eastern Kentucky with early morning lows dipping down into the upper 20s and low 30s. Once the sun came up and winds picked up out of the west, it was a nice but cool Monday as afternoon highs reached the low to mid-50s. This is a solid 15 to 20 degrees below average for this time of the year and while readings look a bit better into the mid-week, we will still be a bit below the curve for late April. Here’s a look at some of the cold temperatures across the area Monday morning.

We’ve got one more night for the threat of a frost/freeze depending on location across the region as temperatures are expected to dip down well into the 30s Tuesday morning. One factor in holding temperatures up here in the Bluegrass Region could be a few high thin clouds so early morning lows appear to be more in the low to mid 30s range with upper 20s to low 30s to the east. As a result, A Frost Advisory is out for Central Kentucky with a Freeze Warning for Eastern Kentucky from 2am-9am Eastern. Of course cover those plants up or bring them in if you can. Even with some scattered clouds around early, the sun angle is high enough this time of April to allow temperatures to recover into the low 60s for highs!

Later this week, the southern stream will be active with several waves of low pressure riding by to our south. This will increase the chances of some “nuisance” showers to end the week before a cold front brings a better chance of widespread rain into Saturday with highs sticking into the mid-60s.

Even though the month of May arrives on Monday, much of the data is indicating temperatures will stay below average well into next week. The 6 to 10 day outlook, which takes us all the way to the Thursday before Oaks and Derby keeps us well below average with our temps. This would mean highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 30s and low 40s so we’ll keep an eye on that trend in the coming days.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: High clouds, still frosty. Lows in the low to mid-30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds, still chilly. Lows in the upper-30s.