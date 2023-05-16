Daniel Cameron wins Republican nomination for governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Daniel Cameron secured the Republican nomination for governor on Tuesday, following a crowded field of opponents vying for the spot.

Cameron will face off against incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear in the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The Associated Press called the race for Cameron with 23 percent of the vote counted.

The 51st attorney general of Kentucky, Cameron was the first African American independently elected to statewide office in its history and the first Republican since 1948.

Early 2023 polling indicated Cameron as the frontrunner among Republicans, with 39 percent of people in support of him.

He and opponent Kelly Craft, the former U.N. ambassador, repeatedly launched attack ads against one another in an attempt to sway voters. The pair had the top early polling numbers among other Republican candidates, with Craft trailing around 13 percent.

Cameron early on received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, which he regularly touted.

“At every level, Daniel has stood out, he will be a great Governor of Kentucky, and has my complete and total endorsement!” a quote on the homepage of Cameron’s gubernatorial website from Trump reads.

Cameron’s platform touched on a few hotly-debated topics, including fighting the drug epidemic and supporting anti-abortion laws and law enforcement.