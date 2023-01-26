Poll: Beshear leads Republican opponents in governor’s race

KENTUCKY (WTVQ) — A new poll puts Gov. Andy Beshear ahead of four notable Republican opponents, with Attorney General Daniel Cameron leading those GOP candidates challenging Beshear in the upcoming gubernatorial primary.

The poll released today, conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, says Beshear out-paced all those candidates this month but that Cameron is an early top contender.

Out of 404 Kentucky Republican voters polled, 39 percent said they’d support Cameron, 13 percent would support former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft, 8 percent for Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles, 5 percent for State Auditor Mike Harmon and 2 percent for the other Republican candidates running. 28 percent were undecided.