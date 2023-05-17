Madison Co. voters say ‘yes’ to countywide alcohol sales

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Madison County voters say they’re in favor of allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages countywide.

On the ballot Tuesday appeared the following question:

“Are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages within Madison County, Kentucky?”

In unofficial results, 3,800 voters said yes and 1,849 voters said no.

It was the first countywide “wet/dry” vote since shortly after the repeal of prohibition.

Currently, Richmond is fully wet with bars, restaurants and package sales. Meanwhile, Berea has limited restaurant sales and the rest of the county is dry, with some exceptions like golf courses which have a special permit.