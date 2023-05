Greg Elkins wins State Senate District 28 special election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Republican Greg Elkins won an open seat in District 28 of the state Senate’s special election.

The Associated Press called the race for Elkins with 99 percent of the vote counted.

Elkins, the CEO of a waste management company, served as Clark County magistrate for two terms.

Issues on Elkins’s agenda include lowering taxes, creating jobs and working on veterans’ benefits.