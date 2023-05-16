Michael Adams secures Republican nomination for Secretary of State

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Incumbent Michael Adams easily secured the Republican nomination for Secretary of State Tuesday.

The Associated Press called the race for Adams with about 17 percent of votes counted.

The 86th Secretary of State, Adams focused on pushing for a state voter ID law and navigating elections through a pandemic.

He was first elected in 2019.

He’ll face Democrat Charles Wheatley, who ran unopposed, on Tuesday, Nov. 7 on General Election day.