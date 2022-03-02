COVID-19 cases and deaths up in Kentucky to begin March

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths were up on Tuesday, but the positivity rate was down, according to the state.

The state reported 2,783 new cases, bringing Kentucky’s total since the pandemic hit to 1,280,109. Tuesday’s new case numbers included 495 children.

There were 44 new deaths reported Tuesday, pushing the state’s overall death toll to 13,900.

The positivity rate was 8.10-percent.

According to state statistics, on Tuesday there were 917 people in the hospital fighting COVID-19, including 179 in intensive care and 102 on a ventilator.

