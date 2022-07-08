It was just what the doctor order across the Bluegrass Region and Lexington Metro on Friday as an area of moderate to heavy rain with a few embedded thunderstorms moved through on Friday. Many locations that have been very dry for many weeks saw a good soaking rain over a number of hours. Rainfall estimates were 1″ or greater in sever spots (See the graphic below…areas of green on the map are above 1″) and it really reduced visibilities in downtown Lexington during the lunch hour.

The threat for a few strong storms will remain into early Saturday as a wave of low pressure spins through the region. Once the low gets to our east, a northeast wind, lingering clouds and a few showers and storms may hold afternoon highs into the upper 70s and low 80s in Central Kentucky with mid-80s expected down south. Expect a brief break in the humidity early Sunday morning before we see the muggy air build back in heading into early next week. It is July after all!

The good news is that Sunday and Monday look nice for this time of the year with plenty of sunshine thanks to high pressure in place to our northeast. This will keep afternoon highs into the mid-80s so Sunday looks like the pick day of the weekend. Heading into early next week, expect a dry Monday with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees to go along with more sunshine. Keep in mind our average highs are in the upper 80s so it should be a good start to next week. Have a great weekend!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain and storms. Lows in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and pleasant. Lows in the low 60s.