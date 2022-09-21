Cooler air arrives along with the fall season Thursday

The calendar says late September but it felt more like late July across Central and Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday. Afternoon highs ran into the upper 80s and low 90s, and it felt even hotter than that as humidity levels were higher as well. I guess it was fitting considering that Wednesday was the last full day of the summer season. It started out beautifully with lots of sunshine from start to finish, making for another delightful sunrise.

The much advertised shift to a cooler and more pleasant weather pattern will kick in early Thursday as a cold front moves through the commonwealth. With all the heat and humidity around Wednesday we saw a few storms fire up during the late afternoon, and those chances will continue as the boundary moves through. With the front stretched across the region at daybreak, temperatures will vary from south to north. Expect some lingering clouds and a spotty shower in the morning, we’ll clear out nicely through the afternoon with highs in the low and mid-70s. Say good bye to the muggy air as well with our “Muggy Meter” hanging in the comfy range to welcome the fall season, which officially arrives at 9:03pm Thursday evening.

Friday looks fantastic with a cool readings in the 40s early, followed by plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs only in the upper 60s. It really should be a great finish to the week! Heading into the weekend expect some quick changes as another storm system moves a run at the Ohio Valley. I think on Saturday we should be in decent shape as far as keeping the rain away. Yes a few pop-ups are possible but it should be mainly clouds we are dealing with as temperatures recover into the mid to upper 70s thanks to a southwest wind ahead of the approaching front.

By Sunday, our rain and storm chances ramp up with the passage of the cold front, although it doesn’t look like a wash-out as the activity will be mainly scattered. Look for a similar scenario into early next week with a re-enforcing shot of pleasant air with lows in the 40s and highs right around 70 degrees Monday and Tuesday.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, a few storms. Lows in the mid-60s.

THURSDAY: A.M. showers, then clearing out…much cooler. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quite cool. Lows in the mid-40s.