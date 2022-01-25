Cold conditions set in for Tuesday and Wednesday

Afternoon highs will remain below freezing for the midweek, while overnight lows drop to the low teens

After an arctic cold front moved through overnight and brought us light rain showers, cold air has settled in. Temperatures won’t be going anywhere today, struggling to reach the freezing mark for the afternoon. Thanks to skies clearing overnight and a northerly wind continuing, feels like temperatures tonight will be falling into low single digits.

Though we are cold, we will at least by dry for Wednesday. Temperatures return near average on Thursday ahead of our next system.

A rain/snow mix or just snow showers are possible on Friday as a cold front will be moving through. Accumulating snow remains possible with this system, stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for more details.