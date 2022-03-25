Cold air returns for the weekend

Cold temperatures and even a few snowflakes move in for the final weekend of March

Cold air sets in for the weekend

We start Friday with temperatures in the 30s and will only reach the mid-to-upper 40s by the afternoon. Mostly cloudy-to-overcast skies will be overhead all day on Friday with a few rain showers possible throughout the day. A line of showers along a cold front will push through Friday evening, ushering in even colder air.

Snowflakes on Saturday

With temperatures in the 30s for much of the day on Saturday, snowflakes will be possible. Accumulation isn’t expected outside of light accumulation on the ridgetops in far southeastern Kentucky. Cold air sticks around for Sunday as temperatures remain 10-15 degrees below average.

Warm-up next week

Ahead of a midweek system, temperatures will finally recover into the 50s by Tuesday and 70s by Wednesday. Showers will be possible both Tuesday and Wednesday but the heaviest rain and storms will likely move in Thursday along a cold front. Strong storms will be possible with this, something we will keep our eye on.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, a few rain showers possible especially in the evening. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers early, chilly late. Lows in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, a few light rain/snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.