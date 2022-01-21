Cold Again Tonight. A Bit Better Weekend

The sun helped clear things a bit more today, but it was cold. The cold is the story now. Lows 10-teens tonight. Single digits east. A couple of shots at snow over the next week, but mainly dry. Some better temperatures, but still cold the next week.

Tonight: Mainly clear and a low of 10.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and a high of 32.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance at some afternoon snowflakes. A high of 33

Monday: Mostly sunny and milder. A high of 42.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and a 40% chance of rain/snow and a high of 38

Wednesday: Another shot of cold drops us to 30 under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and a high of 34.

Today in weather history:

1982 – The second of two major snowstorms to hit southern Minnesota came to an end. Minneapolis received 20 inches of snow in 24 hours to break the previous record of 17 inches in 24 hours established just a few days earlier. A record 38 inches of snow covered the ground following the two storms, with drifts ten feet high. (David Ludlum)