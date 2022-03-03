Catholic schools in Fayette County go mask optional Thursday

The change in policy will affect about 2,000 students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Catholic schools in Fayette County go mask optional on Thursday, March 3, 2022, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Superintendent for the Catholic Diocese of Lexington, Tom Brown, told the newspaper that under a state and CDC metric, COVID cases have dropped to a level that allows masks to be optional at schools which led to the diocese’s decision.

The report says the policy change affects about 2,000 students.