Break in the heat wave is on the horizon!

It was another day of sweating it out across Central and Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday as afternoon highs climbed into the low to mid-90s. The only positive is that the air was mixed a little better during the afternoon so “feel like” temperatures were slightly lower into the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. We’ve got really one more full day of heat and humidity to deal with Thursday so a little pool time would be a good way to cool off as afternoon highs reach the low and mid-90s once again.

The transition to more pleasant conditions begins early Friday as a cold front drops into the region. We should see a few storms with the passage of that front, plus some of the data is indicating an overnight thunderstorm complex developing and weakening out as it moves into our region early Friday. With the front dropping south through the afternoon, highs should back down into the upper 80s before temperatures drop late day as drier air moves in. The upcoming weekend looks amazing with sunshine, low humidity and afternoon highs in the low and mid-80s so Father’s Day should be ideal. Enjoy it while it lasts as another wave of heat should move back in quickly early next week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Another hot and humid day, a few isolated storms. Highs in the low to mid-90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Warm and muggy, isolated storms. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.