Even though we are still one week away from the “official” start of the summer season, it has been scorching hot and humid so far this week across Central and Eastern Kentucky. With highs in the mid-90s and heat indices well over 100 degrees in many locations during the peak heating, it’s felt more like July or August. Unfortunately we will have to sweat it out for a few more days before some relief is on the way. Wednesday may be our hottest day of this stretch with a few spots hitting the upper 90s. A Heat Advisory is out until late Wednesday.

Of course you’ll want to continue to take the proper precautions to beat the heat and really try to totally avoid any strenuous activity outdoors at any point considering the humidity is so high that it has remained very warm and muggy, even during the overnight and early morning hours.

The big bubble of heat and humidity will finally break down enough on Friday to allow a cold front to sweep through the area. We could see a few scattered thunderstorms out of this, but more importantly the front will sweep all of the humidity out of the area so it will be MUCH more comfortable for Father’s Day weekend. In fact conditions look delightful with sunshine and highs in the low and mid-80s this weekend. Stay cool out there!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, very warm and muggy. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Another very hot and humid day. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Warm and muggy, isolated storms. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.